Business owners react to lengthy Smallman Street closure

PITTSBURGH — Two major projects are about to get underway on Smallman Street in the Strip District which will shut down part of the road for an entire year.

>> Section of Smallman Street in Pittsburgh’s Strip District to close until 2025

”I just heard about it on the news yesterday. There was no communication with us,” said the owner of Smallman Street Deli, Jeff Cohen.

Smallman Street Deli has been around for about 23 years.

But next to the business, the road and sidewalks will be closed between 29th and 30th streets for a year due to construction projects starting in March.

The owner said it will be hard to run his deli.

”We get a lot of trucks in and out of here to get our product in here and then the deli,” said Cohen. “We could lose an awful lot of business.”

Mecka Fitness is also frustrated because this will affect their members with the construction right in front of their gym.

”I just think it’s really ridiculous the fact they will be closing a whole road for a year plus. No one can find any parking whatsoever and it’s just hard for people to come in and out of the building,” said Charles Gray, Mecka Fitness.

The city said they had a public meeting about this two weeks ago and it’s part of the construction company permit to alert surrounding businesses.

These are some of many projects happening in the Strip to address safety challenges due to the rapid growth in the area.

The 28th Street Bridge is being rehabilitated.

There are plans to upgrade traffic signals and improve pedestrian and traffic safety on Liberty and Penn Avenues we’ve also seen those changes already around the terminal.

”It’s a prime location. You’re close to all the activities Pittsburgh has to offer,” said Gay Yankowski.

People said they are happy to see this city neighborhood really transforming and attracting many people from all over. The city has not given me an exact date on when this part of Smallman Street will officially close.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group