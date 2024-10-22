Busy Jefferson Hills road closes for Pennsylvania Turnpike construction project

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A busy Jefferson Hills road is closed for construction and there’s a long detour in place.

Coal Valley Road will be closed for the next six months for a major Pennsylvania Turnpike project.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike says the street will be closed for the next six months to build part of the Mon/Fayette Expressway.

Drivers like Timothy Williams who use the road daily say this is a headache. He says it will add about a half hour to his commute.

“I use this road every day to go to work twice a day there and back, fastest way to get to Jefferson Hospital from where I live,” Williams said. “It’s really inconvenient but it looks like they are putting in a new bridge which will be pretty important so they have to do what they have to do.”

During the closure, crews will work on the section of the project that will connect Route 51 to I-376.

A family who lives down the street from the construction is worried about the noise, plus more traffic with crews going back and forth.

“It’s like Grand Central Station the road is closed you guys see it. people come down and they turn around so it’s non-stop,” neighbor Justin Potpenko said. “My parents live this way. the stores are this way. but you got everything closed. you got to go one way and have to go around.”

A nearly four-mile detour is in place on State Routes 885 and 837 through Jefferson Hills and Clairton.

