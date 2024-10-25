Butler County offering official ballot return drive-thru

BUTLER, Pa. — Butler County residents who are looking to drop off their ballots now have an official spot to do so.

County Commissioners Leslie A. Osche, Kimberly D. Geyer, and Kevin E. Boozel said voters can take their ballots to the Butler County Election Office at 227 East Cunningham Street, Butler, PA 16001.

The drive-thru will be in the parking lot and open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday from Oct. 28 until Nov. 5.

To ensure security, the curbside location will be staffed while it is open.

Voters must follow these guidelines before remitting their ballot to election drive-thru personnel:

Complete ballot

Place ballot in the secrecy envelope and seal it (DO NOT SIGN OR MARK THE SECRECY ENVELOPE)

Place the secrecy envelope in the purple declaration envelope

Seal the purple declaration envelope

Sign your name on the purple declaration envelope

Write the date on the purple declaration envelope

No one can drop off ballots that do not belong to them, they can only bring their own.

Anyone who needs to drop of a ballot for someone who is physically unable to do so must first go to the counter in the Election Bureau office and complete authorization forms from staff.

Click here for more information on voting in Butler County.

