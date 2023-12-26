Car crashes into retirement home in Pittsburgh’s South Side

A car crashed into a retirement home in Pittsburgh’s South Side early Tuesday morning.

According to Allegheny County 911, emergency crews were called to the 2800 block of East Carson Street at 2:31 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw a car with front-end damage and police cars at the scene by Carson Retirement Residence. There didn’t look to be much damage to the building.

There’s no word on if anyone was hurt in the crash.

