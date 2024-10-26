Car fire spreads to townhouse in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Pa. — Flames damaged a car and a townhouse in Whitehall on Friday.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Providence Way at 7:37 a.m.

A car had caught on fire and spread to a townhouse.

The front of the vehicle appeared to have caught fire and sustained the most damage.

The garage door on the townhouse and part of the building’s exterior were also damaged.

No one was hurt.

