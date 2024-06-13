CCAC offering teach-out program to Pittsburgh Technical College students

PITTSBURGH — The Community College of Allegheny County is offering a teach-out program for students at Pittsburgh Technical College.
PTC announced Monday it would be closing its doors after the current semester ends on June 27.
CCAC said its teach-out program has been put in place for 19 academic programs, including:
- Business management
- Criminal justice & criminology
- Culinary arts
- Graphic communications
- Film technology
- Mechatronics technology
- Medical insurance specialist
- Cybersecurity and IT support specialist
- Software development
- Nursing
- Facilities maintenance technology
- Heating & air conditioning technology
- Welding
“We are committed to assisting and welcoming interested PTC students to the CCAC community. We are ready to help these students transfer to similar programs here at CCAC,” said Dr. Stephen Wells, CCAC Interim Chief Academic Officer.
PTC students must be in good academic standing for their credits to transfer. They will pay the same tuition rates as CCAC students.
Earlier this week, Point Park University in Downtown Pittsburgh also established a teach-out program for PTC students.
