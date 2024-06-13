Local

CCAC offering teach-out program to Pittsburgh Technical College students

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Community College of Allegheny County Community College of Allegheny County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Community College of Allegheny County is offering a teach-out program for students at Pittsburgh Technical College.

>> Current quarter will be the last for Pittsburgh Technical College students

PTC announced Monday it would be closing its doors after the current semester ends on June 27.

>> AG’s office investigating complaints against local technical college, sources say

CCAC said its teach-out program has been put in place for 19 academic programs, including:

  • Business management
  • Criminal justice & criminology
  • Culinary arts
  • Graphic communications
  • Film technology
  • Mechatronics technology
  • Medical insurance specialist
  • Cybersecurity and IT support specialist
  • Software development
  • Nursing
  • Facilities maintenance technology
  • Heating & air conditioning technology
  • Welding

“We are committed to assisting and welcoming interested PTC students to the CCAC community. We are ready to help these students transfer to similar programs here at CCAC,” said Dr. Stephen Wells, CCAC Interim Chief Academic Officer.

>> Pittsburgh Technical College placed on probation, in jeopardy of losing accreditation

PTC students must be in good academic standing for their credits to transfer. They will pay the same tuition rates as CCAC students.

Earlier this week, Point Park University in Downtown Pittsburgh also established a teach-out program for PTC students.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Some Moon Township neighbors concerned over large church festival planned for this summer
  • Supreme Court upholds access to widely used abortion pill
  • Sen. John Fetterman ‘at fault’ for weekend car crash, police report says
  • VIDEO: 1 person in custody after suspicious fire at old Hooters restaurant in Wilkins Township
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read