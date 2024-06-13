CCAC offering teach-out program to Pittsburgh Technical College students

PITTSBURGH — The Community College of Allegheny County is offering a teach-out program for students at Pittsburgh Technical College.

>> Current quarter will be the last for Pittsburgh Technical College students

PTC announced Monday it would be closing its doors after the current semester ends on June 27.

>> AG’s office investigating complaints against local technical college, sources say

CCAC said its teach-out program has been put in place for 19 academic programs, including:

Business management

Criminal justice & criminology

Culinary arts

Graphic communications

Film technology

Mechatronics technology

Medical insurance specialist

Cybersecurity and IT support specialist

Software development

Nursing

Facilities maintenance technology

Heating & air conditioning technology

Welding

“We are committed to assisting and welcoming interested PTC students to the CCAC community. We are ready to help these students transfer to similar programs here at CCAC,” said Dr. Stephen Wells, CCAC Interim Chief Academic Officer.

>> Pittsburgh Technical College placed on probation, in jeopardy of losing accreditation

PTC students must be in good academic standing for their credits to transfer. They will pay the same tuition rates as CCAC students.

Earlier this week, Point Park University in Downtown Pittsburgh also established a teach-out program for PTC students.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group