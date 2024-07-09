Channel 11 gets exclusive look at Oakmont Country Club’s preparations to host U.S. Open

OAKMONT, Pa. — Preparations are well underway at Oakmont Country Club for next year’s U.S Open Championship.

A day ahead of the official passing of the torch for the event, Channel 11 got an exclusive look at the plans for the course and the surrounding area.

There are signs of what’s to come in the next year all over the course, including several construction zones, a US Open gift shop, and plenty of signage.

Expect construction to continue in the area.

U.S. Open senior director Tim Lloyd tells Channel 11 that traffic mitigation in and around the club is one of their priorities over the next year.

Plans include wide-scale temporary changes for fan experiences, like an all-inclusive viewing deck near the 15th hole and extensive behind-the-scenes staging.

It’s an extremely detailed and all-hands process that Lloyd says can only work with the community’s support, which he’s seen plenty of in this area.

“The community support is critical, and I want to say as great as the golf course is, we wouldn’t be anything without the community support and membership support. They’re as strong as anywhere we go in the country, and that’s a big part of why Oakmont was chosen as one of the anchor sites.”

Wednesday is a big milestone in the planning process. The US Open Championship trophy will be on site to represent the passing of the torch to as the golf world turns once again to Oakmont.

