Charges dropped against Sewickley man with sick daughter who was detained by ICE

The charges filed against a Sewickley man who has a daughter who is battling cancer were dropped.

According to court documents, the charges filed against Bruno Guedes Da Silvia were dropped on Wednesday.

He was charged with sale or transfer of firearms and unsworn falsification to authorities in February.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Sewickely man arrested by ICE in Pittsburgh, his daughter battles cancer

At the time of his arrest, Congressman Chris Deluzio said Guedes da Silva’s daughter was undergoing cancer treatments.

The charges were filed in McCandless.

Allegheny County has since approved an ordinance that limits cooperation with ICE. Click here to read more about that ordinance.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group