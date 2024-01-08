Charges filed in murder of 18-year-old Clairton man found dead near trail

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department has made an arrest in the death of an 18-year-old who went missing in July 2022.

In a release, the department says Daniel Kelly, 22, of Clairton has been charged in the death of Dorian Serrano, 18, of Clairton.

Kelly faces charges of criminal homicide, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and persons not to possess a firearm.

Police say Serrano was reported missing by his family in July, 2022, and his remains were found in November, 2022, while detectives were conducting a search near the Montour Trail in Jefferson Hills. His death was ruled a homicide by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The department says it learned Kelly was responsible for the homicide through witness interviews.

Kelly is also charged in the shooting death of a Pitcairn man in Jan. 2023.

