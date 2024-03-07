Charlotte, gorilla born at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium on Valentine’s Day, celebrates 1st birthday

PITTSBURGH — A gorilla at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium celebrated her first birthday recently!

Charlotte was born on Valentine’s Day, so she had a Queen of Hearts-themed party, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

>> Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium reveals name of new baby gorilla

The party featured themed enrichment, decorations and treats.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group