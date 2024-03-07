Local

Charlotte, gorilla born at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium on Valentine’s Day, celebrates 1st birthday

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A gorilla at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium celebrated her first birthday recently!

Charlotte was born on Valentine’s Day, so she had a Queen of Hearts-themed party, the zoo said in a Facebook post.

The party featured themed enrichment, decorations and treats.

