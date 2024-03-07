PITTSBURGH — A gorilla at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium celebrated her first birthday recently!
PHOTOS: Charlotte, gorilla born at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium on Valentine’s Day, celebrates 1st birthday
Charlotte was born on Valentine’s Day, so she had a Queen of Hearts-themed party, the zoo said in a Facebook post.
The party featured themed enrichment, decorations and treats.
