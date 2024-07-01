City of Pittsburgh prepares for 2nd annual Building Bridges Day

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is preparing for the second annual Building Bridges Day.

The community-focused event aims to promote unity and connection among all people.

This year’s event, which will be held in August, is the first annual observance of Build Bridges Day, city officials said.

“Building Bridges Day creates a safe space for everyone to express who they are freely and be proud of their identity. Lower barriers and open hearts to build bridges of connection. To embrace our humanity especially during times like these”, Ebtehal Badawi, Creator and Executive Director Building Bridges Day.

The event held at Highmark Stadium in 2023 featured entertainment, children’s activities, performances by national recording artist and Pittsburgh native, Fryz, and more.

This year, Building Bridges Day will also include a Unity Walk across the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

To date, the initiative has brought together over 4,000 children and adults from all levels of grade schools, from elementary to high school, public and private, universities, and with the involvement of actors, professional athletes and city officials to create murals that symbolize unity and harmony and to engage in discussions about building bridges in their communities.

