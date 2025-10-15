City of Washington police raid building leased by motorcycle club in search of shooting information

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The City of Washington Police Department raided a building leased by a motorcycle club in search of information connected to a deadly shooting.

According to police, officers worked with SWAT, the District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police to search 147 N Main Street.

Police said the building is being leased and occupied by “Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Club.”

Investigators said they went to the building to get video they believe will help identify a suspect or suspects in a shooting that resulted in the death of Julian Lassic over the weekend.

Police are still urging anyone with information to come forward to help them solve the case.

Police set up an anonymous tip line for this case at 724-223-4108. Messages can also be sent to the City of Washington Police Department on Facebook. Click here to send a message.

