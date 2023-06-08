Code Orange air quality alert day due to smoke, haze from Canadian wildfires

PITTSBURGH — Thursday will be a Code Orange Air Quality Alert day as air quality is once again expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups due to smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires.

Young children, seniors, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities today.

The current forecast continues to bring smoke into the area through at least Friday, so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast before you head out to get the latest on potentially dangerous conditions.

Air Quality Alert: Level Orange (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups). Surface smoke forecast showing an increase in smoke again tonight and Friday (orange and red). Live coverage and tracking now on Channel 11 Morning News.



Weekend Forecast: https://t.co/3lNA1g4kFS pic.twitter.com/AI1Dk362K7 — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) June 8, 2023

We could use some rain, and we may see scattered showers and a few isolated storms both Thursday and Friday. It won’t be the soaking rain we need, but even some spotty showers will help. The best chance of rain returns late Sunday. Another slow-moving system will keep unsettled weather in the area through Monday with periods of rain and few isolated storms likely.

Rain will help to reduce the impacts from wildfire smoke and the very dry conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW









©2023 Cox Media Group