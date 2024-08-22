College students encouraged to consider renter’s insurance, AAA says

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of local college students are heading back to class, or maybe moving into a dorm or apartment for the first time this week.

You’ve got the new bedding, the TV, the laptop, and the gaming system. You’ve purchased a new coffee maker and refrigerator, but forgot renter’s insurance.

It’s something AAA says many families forget before moving their college students into a dorm or new apartment ahead of the new school year.

“You know, you may be focused on other things, but it’s really important to focus on the safety as well,” said Tiffany Stanley with AAA.

According to Consumer Reports, dorms can be a hotspot for thieves. There are often thousands of dollars of tech devices in the rooms, especially if your student shares a room with a roommate.

AAA said while many parents’ homeowners insurance policies cover some items, it’s best to look over what your policy covers, and decide whether or not it’s best to get your college student a renters insurance policy.

“Check with your parents and check your insurance policy,” Stanley told Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek. “Parents should be looking at their insurance policy, especially if their child is staying on campus to check and make sure that the personal property is covered for your student while they’re away.”

AAA has a few tips to make sure you have exactly what you need to keep everything safe.

First, if you’re living off campus – purchase a reneter’s insurance policy to cover your belongings from things like fires, thefts, and vandalism.

Leave expensive valuables – like jewelry or family heirlooms, at home.

Create a dorm inventory list and keep track of serial numbers for expensive equipment. This helps police possibly track down your stuff if it’s stolen.

And finally – lock your dorm room or apartment doors when you leave.

“If you have roommates you have to be very vigilant and make sure you are locking your personal door to your room every time you are leaving your apartment.” Stanley said. “It’s really important to just take safety and take matters into your own hands.”

