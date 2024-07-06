Comfortable weekend ahead with dropping humidity, warm temperatures

PITTSBURGH — A quick shower may impact a few people on Saturday morning, but everyone should dry out in the hours ahead. A front will bring less humid air into the region in the afternoon, so while it will still be warm, it should feel more comfortable outside.

Lows tonight will dip into the low to mid-60s, hopefully offering a break from having the AC run all night. Sunday will be another warm but tolerable day with highs a few ticks above average.

The heat and humidity ramp back up early next week, with highs in the low 90s on Monday. Tuesday will be more humid, with heat indices as high as the mid-90s ahead of some rain.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group