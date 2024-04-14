Local

Community celebrates Holi Festival at Sharpsburg art studio

Holi festival in Sharpsburg

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — People gathered in Sharpsburg on Saturday to celebrate an annual Hindu festival.

Atithi Studios held the Holi Festival event. Organizers tell us that Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, marks the end of winter and the triumph of good over evil. Saturday also marked the Indian-Bengali New Year.

“It’s a time that we bring people together and show unity, show love, show joy, so we wanted to share that with the greatest city in the world, which is Pittsburgh,” said organizer Sukanta Nag.

The event featured traditional music, dance, color throwing and food.

