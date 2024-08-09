Community cheers on local Olympian Spencer Lee as he wins silver medal

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Supporters and community members packed a Murrysville bar on Friday to cheer on a hometown wrestling champion.

Spencer Lee, 25, quickly advanced at the Paris Olympics and went for the gold on Friday.

>> Franklin Regional graduate Spencer Lee wins silver medal in Paris Olympics Men’s 57kg FreeStyle

“This has always been a goal of his,” said Matt Lebe, who coached Lee at Franklin Regional High School

Lebe was among the many who cheered Lee on while viewing a live stream of his gold medal match from Rick’s Sports Bar on William Penn Highway.

Lebe spoke highly of Lee’s skill as a wrestler, while also praising his character.

“We’re just super super proud of him as a program and overall as a community,” the head coach said.

After a tight match, Lee ultimately fell to Japan’s Rei Higuchi. It was 2-2 with just seconds left, but ended 4-2. Lee is bringing home a silver medal.

“He put in a good fight today,” said supporter David Sholtes, after the match. “Can’t be too shabby about a silver. So many kids are inspired by this, so it was awesome.”

