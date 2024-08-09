Local

Franklin Regional graduate Spencer Lee wins silver medal in Paris Olympics Men’s 57kg FreeStyle

PARIS — Franklin Regional graduate Spencer Lee won the silver medal in the Men’s 57kg Wrestling Freestyle at the Paris Olympics.

Lee’s lost 4-2 in the finals against Japan’s Rei Higuchi.

Lee’s road to the gold-silver match included a 14-4 semi-finals win against Uzbekistan’s Gulomjon Abdullaev, a 12-2 quarter-finals win against Kyrgyzstan’s Bekzat Almaz Uulu and 3-2 1/8 finals win against China’s Zou Wanhao.

Lee, who has won three PIAA titles with Franklin Regional, is just one athlete with Pittsburgh ties who has won a medal in Paris.

Michael Grady, a Central Catholic graduate, was one of four men on Team USA’s rowing team that won gold.

Jade Carey, who has ties with western Pennsylvania, earned a bronze medal after finishing the vault final in women’s gymnastics with a score of 14.466. She and the rest of Team USA scored a gold medal in the team final.

Carnegie Mellon University’s shot put coach, Gary Aldrich, is the coach for Team USA’s men’s throwers, who have taken home several medals in various events.

