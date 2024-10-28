Community holds candlelight vigil in honor of 2-year-old girl who died from ‘serious physical abuse’

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A candlelight vigil was held in honor of a two-year-old Fayette County girl who died as a result of alleged abuse.

Margaret Nunn was known as “Maggie” at the Village of Searights apartment complex where she lived.

The community came together to say prayers and support one another after the tragedy.

One woman said Maggie was a sweet girl with a bright smile.

“I knew those little girls. I babysat them. They played with my daughter many times. They were like family to us,” said Jessica McFadden.

Margaret’s mother, Cecilia Nunn, and her fiance, Emmanuel Dennis, are being charged in her death.

They are being held at the Fayette County jail.

Organizers said they hope sharing Nunn’s story might help prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

“I just feel that her story should be told because this is not the first time this has happened to a child,” said organizer Aimee Tolnai. “Their lives should mean something.”

Tolnai encouraged people to follow one rule moving forward.

“If you see something, say something,” Tolnai said.

