Community holds event at site of East Liberty mass shooting in an effort to push out future violence

PITTSBURGH — Just a few months ago, Garland Park in East Liberty was the scene of tragedy when gunfire erupted, injuring more than a dozen people.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Multiple shot, nearly a dozen others injured in East Liberty mass shooting

Now, the same park is filled with music, food, and neighbors coming together — sending a clear message: violence doesn’t belong here.

“It’s right here, it’s right at their doorstep, and they have the right and deserve to come out and utilize this space without fear and violence,” said Ahyanna Moton, Senior Manager for The Community Builders.

Garland Park — home to a playground, basketball and tennis courts — sits behind a multigenerational housing development in East Liberty, typically a peaceful area. But on the night of June 22, just before midnight, shots rang out. More than a dozen people were injured. The violence left the community shaken and afraid.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> ‘I was on the ground, crying for God’: Pittsburgh mass shooting victim speaks out for first time

“I do believe there is an investigation. Have the people heard anything? Has the tenant council been told anything? No — families haven’t been addressed,” said Sam Gibson, Founder and CEO of We the People 412.

In the days after the shooting, city leaders and public safety officials promised improvements: more lighting, security cameras, and increased police patrols. Two months later, some residents say they’re still waiting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh city leaders meet with concerned East Liberty neighbors days after mass shooting

“I have not seen actual improvement with my eyes, but I have been in meetings where we are talking about it,” Moton told Channel 11 News.

On Thursday, the community hosted a free concert and resource fair — complete with food, live performances, kids’ activities, and local partners — as a first step toward reclaiming their space.

“This event was important to say let’s take our community back, let’s take our parks back, let’s enjoy our green space,” Moton said.

When asked what changes they’d like to see, Gibson didn’t hesitate:

“The park sits in the back of the old Zone 5 police station — it needs more lighting, some of these trees need to be cut back, and the police presence can be increased.”

For East Liberty residents, the fight for a safer Garland Park is far from over — but they’re determined to make it a place where families can gather without fear.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group