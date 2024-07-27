Consumer alert issued to Downtown Pittsburgh sushi restaurant

PITTSBURGH — After a recent inspection, a sushi restaurant in Downtown Pittsburgh was issued a consumer alert.

A report from the Allegheny County Health Department says five violations were found during an inspection of No. 1 Sushi Sushi on Thursday.

Three violations are considered “medium risk” for foodborne illness or injury. According to the report, inspectors found packaged Salmon stored between 44-46 degrees in a fridge and white fish stored at 55 degrees in a display case. Those food items should be stored at 41 degrees or below and were discarded.

Inspectors also noted “multiple malfunctioning coolers,” making it so the restaurant lacks enough refrigeration storage “to operate safely.”

The final medium risk violation noted was the lack of a food probe thermometer, which is a repeat violation.

The report also notes that despite having 10 seats inside the restaurant, there is no public bathroom.

A re-inspection date has not yet been set.

