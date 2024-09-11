Couple hit by pickup truck in Downtown Pittsburgh share their story

PITTSBURGH — A crash sent a couple flying through the air in Downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday night after a driver experienced a medical emergency.

Once the walk sign switched, they started making their way to PPG Paints Arena for Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra concert. They were in the crosswalk when a truck hit them and threw one of them against a wall.

Tonight at 6, the couple is speaking exclusively to Channel 11′s Alyssa Raymond about why they believe mere seconds changed the trajectory of their lives.

