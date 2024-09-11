Local

Couple hit by pickup truck in Downtown Pittsburgh share their story

By Alyssa Raymond, WPXI-TV

Man, woman hit by pickup truck in Downtown Pittsburgh; police believe driver had medical emergency

By Alyssa Raymond, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — A crash sent a couple flying through the air in Downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday night after a driver experienced a medical emergency. 

>> Man, woman hit by pickup truck in Downtown Pittsburgh; police believe driver had medical emergency

Once the walk sign switched, they started making their way to PPG Paints Arena for Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra concert. They were in the crosswalk when a truck hit them and threw one of them against a wall.

Tonight at 6, the couple is speaking exclusively to Channel 11′s Alyssa Raymond about why they believe mere seconds changed the trajectory of their lives.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Father charged after baby found unresponsive, severely injured in Bloomfield
  • The Waterfront to add 4 new businesses this fall
  • Bullet found on bus servicing Shaler Area School District
  • VIDEO: Lower Burrell pizza place holding fundraiser to help family who lost everything in fire
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read