Cranberry Township police searching for missing man

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Cranberry Township police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Robert Mroch Jr., 60, was reported missing on Sunday, June 30, after he didn’t report for work that day. He was last seen by his father on June 28.

Mroch does not have access to a car and commonly walks to work, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Cranberry Township police at 724-776-5180 ext. 5 or the Butler County Communications Center at 724-282-1221.

