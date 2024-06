FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A crash involving a tri-axle has shut down a portion of Route 119 South.

According to Fayette County 911, the crash happened at around 1:06 p.m. in Bullskin Township.

Photos from Cossell’s Automotive at the scene show a traffic light toppled over.

No one was injured in the crash, dispatch said.

