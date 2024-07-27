Local

Crews respond to water main break in Brighton Heights

Crews are making repairs after a water main break in Brighton Heights.

PITTSBURGH — Crews are making repairs after a water main break in Brighton Heights.

The break happened near the intersection of California Avenue and Wittmer Street. Reports of the break began coming in at around 6:45 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewage Authority said a six-inch line broke.

At least 24 customers are without water at this time.

Wittmer Street will be closed from California Avenue and Cambronne Street while repairs are made.

Service is expected to be restored by 3 p.m.

