Crews respond to water main break in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH — Crews are making repairs after a water main break in Brighton Heights.

The break happened near the intersection of California Avenue and Wittmer Street. Reports of the break began coming in at around 6:45 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewage Authority said a six-inch line broke.

At least 24 customers are without water at this time.

Wittmer Street will be closed from California Avenue and Cambronne Street while repairs are made.

Service is expected to be restored by 3 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group