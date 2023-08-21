Local

Damar Hamlin’s charity gives school supplies to local kids

By WPXI.com News Staff

Damar Hamlin’s charity gives school supplies to local kids Damar Hamlin helped some local kids get ready to head back to school after the Buffalo Bills played against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. (WPXI/WPXI)

By WPXI.com News Staff

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Damar Hamlin helped some local kids get ready to head back to school after the Buffalo Bills played against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Hamlin’s foundation, Chasing M’s, held a giveaway Sunday afternoon in McKees Rocks.

Nina, Damar’s mother, coordinated the event at the community resource center. It ran from noon to 4 p.m.

Kids who visited got backpacks, school supplies and free haircuts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • BIG WINNER: $5 million-winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold locally
  • 2 men facing charges after fatal shooting in Homestead, police chase that ended in West Mifflin
  • Tiki boat captain, family aboard help save woman from river in Pittsburgh
  • VIDEO: 3 houses damaged in Plum Borough explosion will be torn down, county officials say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read