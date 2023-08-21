Damar Hamlin’s charity gives school supplies to local kids

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Damar Hamlin helped some local kids get ready to head back to school after the Buffalo Bills played against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

Hamlin’s foundation, Chasing M’s, held a giveaway Sunday afternoon in McKees Rocks.

Nina, Damar’s mother, coordinated the event at the community resource center. It ran from noon to 4 p.m.

Kids who visited got backpacks, school supplies and free haircuts.

