Deer Management Assistance Program permits on sale

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is selling permits that let hunters harvest deer in some state forestlands and parks.

These permits are part of the Deer Management Assistance Program, which encourages landowners to harvest antlerless deer on their property to help the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources manage the deer population. State officials say this is vital for a healthy and sustainable forested ecosystem.

DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn says state forest and mark managers determined where DMAP areas are by assessing the habitat and collecting forest health data.

The DCNR is offering more than 30,000 permits in 101 units totaling more than 1.3 million acres. The tags are currently on sale and can be obtained through license issuing agents or the Pennsylvania Game Commission website.

Twenty-six state parks and 18 state forest districts are participating in the program this year.

