Demolition starts on Squirrel Hill apartment building destroyed by fire

PITTSBURGH — Demolition is now underway on the apartment building in Squirrel Hill that was destroyed in a massive fire last week.

The fire at the Jefferson Apartments on Tuesday resulted in the total loss of the building.

Dozens of residents were permanently displaced, suffering severe personal and property losses.

On Friday, Mayor Ed Gainey declared a local Disaster Emergency. The declaration enables the activation of emergency management plans and expedites recovery operations and aid distribution. Displaced residents who meet program qualifications can seek state and federal assistance for losses incurred in the fire.

Public Safety officials told Channel 11 that the cause of the fire could be released in the coming days.

Crews ended work on the demolition at around 6 a.m. Monday. It’s unknown when they’ll start back up again.

