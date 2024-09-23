Derry Railroad Days festival returns to Westmoreland County

DERRY BOROUGH, Pa. — The Derry Railroad Days returned to Westmoreland County this weekend.

The festival celebrates history and honors railroad workers.

Sunday’s events featured live music and activities for kids.

Organizers told Channel 11 that Derry owes its growth to the railroads of the 19th century.

“In the 1850s it was a service area where they serviced steam engines. a roundhouse was built with various bays, and the town grew up around this service area here,” committee member Pat Showalter said.

Sunday was the final day of the festival, but it’s an annual event. For more information, click here.

