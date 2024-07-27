Donald Trump plans to continue to rally at outdoor venues after assassination attempt

BUTLER, Pa. — Former president Donald Trump says he will continue to use outdoor rallies while on the campaign trail.

Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday to confirm that plan. He said the Secret Service has agreed to “step up their operation” and that they are “very capable of doing so.”

The announcement comes two weeks after Thomas Matthew Crooks tried to shoot and kill Trump at a rally at the Butler Farm Show Grounds. One spectator was killed and two others were injured during the assassination attempt.

>>> Updates released on conditions of 2 surviving victims of Trump rally shooting

Reports say that the Secret Service advised the Trump campaign to stop holding outdoor rallies.

On Friday, Trump said he plans to return to Butler County for another rally.

>>> Former President Donald Trump says he will return to Butler for rally honoring shooting victims

A date for his next rally in Butler has not been set at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group