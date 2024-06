WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A road in West Mifflin is closed due to downed wires.

Commonwealth Avenue is closed at Hoffman Boulevard because of wires down on Commonwealth Avenue in Duquesne.

The intersection is near West Mifflin High School and West Mifflin Middle School.

Officials are asking motorists to use an alternate route.

