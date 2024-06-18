Local

Portion of Downtown Pittsburgh sidewalk to temporarily close, deemed ‘unfit for pedestrian traffic’

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A portion of a sidewalk in Downtown Pittsburgh will temporarily close.

The sidewalk on Smithfield Street and Fourth Avenue in the Central Business District will be shut down.

The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) has been monitoring a void under the sidewalk and has made the determination, out of an abundance of caution, that the sidewalk is unfit for pedestrian traffic, city officials said.

Signs and barricades will be placed to alert pedestrians of the closure.

There is currently no estimate on when the sidewalk will reopen.

