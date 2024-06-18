Portion of Downtown Pittsburgh sidewalk to temporarily close, deemed ‘unfit for pedestrian traffic’

PITTSBURGH — A portion of a sidewalk in Downtown Pittsburgh will temporarily close.

The sidewalk on Smithfield Street and Fourth Avenue in the Central Business District will be shut down.

The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) has been monitoring a void under the sidewalk and has made the determination, out of an abundance of caution, that the sidewalk is unfit for pedestrian traffic, city officials said.

Signs and barricades will be placed to alert pedestrians of the closure.

There is currently no estimate on when the sidewalk will reopen.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group