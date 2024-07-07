Local

Dozens of American flags hung along Uniontown street torn down

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

American flags damaged in Uniontown Image courtesy of American Legion Post 51 Uniontown (American Legion Post 51 Uniontown)

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Dozens of American flags were torn down in Uniontown on Friday night.

The American Legion Post 51 in Uniontown said around 30 flags were torn down from poles lining Fayette Street, and the poles were also bent.

The flags destroyed are hung by volunteers every Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day.

American Legion Post 51 asks anyone with a business or home on Fayette Street from Morgantown Street to Uniontown High School to check their security cameras to see if they captured footage of this incident. Anyone with footage or information should contact the Uniontown Police Department.

