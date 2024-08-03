Dozens rally against antisemitic messaging in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH — Friday night, just days after vandals targeted prominent Pittsburgh Jewish organizations with graffiti, dozens of people gathered in Squirrel Hill just steps from where some of the antisemitic messaging was to stand up to hate.

“One thing we can do is speak out against hatred, including Jew-hatred. This is a curse that’s been with us for thousands of years and it’s critically important that we show achdut, unity,” Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice David Wecht told the crowd.

>> Police investigating alleged incidents of antisemitic graffiti in Pittsburgh

Friday’s “Fight with Light” rally took place at the Chabad of Squirrel Hill.

The religious center, along with the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, and some residents’ yard signs, were covered with antisemitic and pro-Palestinian graffiti overnight Sunday into Monday.

The paint was quickly covered on Monday and then removed.

Pittsburgh Police are reviewing surveillance video and the District Attorney says he will pursue hate crime charges.

“This shouldn’t happen on anyone’s property. This is hateful and hurtful and it’s done on private property. Certainly, when it’s done on a communal center, a religious center, it hurts even more,” said Rabbi Yisroel Altein.

He is concerned about a recent rise in antisemitism.

At Friday’s rally, Altein encouraged unity and asked community members to do small acts of kindness to push back against hatred.

“We decided that the best way for us to respond is to come out with an expression of strong support of love and kindness,” Altein said.

Despite the hateful messaging painted on his building, Altein is not deterred.

“We will always be here,” he said. “We are going to continue doing the good work that we do to bring light to the world, to bring kindness to the world, to bring love to the world.”

