Driver, 79, charged for allegedly hitting woman in wheelchair then fleeing scene in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The driver who police say hit a woman in a wheelchair last week is facing charges.

The crash happened at 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of N. Craig and Centre Avenue in Oakland on Nov. 13.

The impact sent 34-year-old Kelda Gorman into the intersection, where her motorized wheelchair broke down. Police said the driver then fled the scene.

The driver, identified as Natalie Weber, 79, was later found and is now facing charges, including right-of-way of pedestrians in crosswalks, accident involving damage to attended vehicle, careless driving and failure to stop and give or render aid.

