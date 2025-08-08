Dry, warm weather sets stage for great weekend

PITTSBURGH — Dry, warm weather will set the stage for a great weekend, so make some outdoor plans. Temperatures will be slightly warmer and humidity will be up a bit, but it will still be perfect for a mid-August dip in the pool, a bike ride or for wrapping up outdoor projects.

Sunday will be the hottest day with highs around 90 and heat indices in the low 90s.

The heat sticks around through the start of the week and each day will be getting muggier as south winds bring more moisture into the area. A slow-moving system will bring the threat for showers and storms mid-week.

Keep an eye on temperatures and the next best chance for rain with live updates on Channel 11 News and on the Severe Weather Team 11 app.

