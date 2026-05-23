Duquesne Light stresses safety around power lines, within week of 2 shock incidents in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company is reminding the public to follow safety best practices on worksites as the summer construction and home improvement season begins in Pittsburgh.

The company emphasized the importance of safety, particularly near power lines and other electrical infrastructure to prevent accidents.

The reminder comes less than a week after two workers were shocked by power lines during separate incidents in Pittsburgh’s Greenfield and Brookline neighborhoods.

DLC’s first safety rule is to always treat power lines and equipment as if they are energized. It’s also recommended to examine the site and establish a safety boundary while using a dedicated spotter.

These and other recommendations are available as detailed resources on Duquesne Light Company’s website for those working outdoors this summer.

Customers planning work at or near energized electric lines can call Duquesne Light Company to install temporary protective covering, known as “cover-up,” on electrical facilities. This cover-up helps prevent accidental contact with uninsulated lines and more information is available on the company website.

Work performed near energized electric lines must conform to Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards, including those specific to working near such lines.

“Safety is always the first priority for DLC, whether it’s our workers, our customers or the community in general,” Brian Guzek, vice president of operations at Duquesne Light Company, said. “We cannot stress enough the importance of taking the proper safety measures when working near electrical infrastructure. Please use the many resources available from our company and other agencies to keep yourself and others as safe as possible while you’re working.”

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