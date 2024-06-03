Duquesne Light Company to perform aerial drone inspections in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Duquesne Light Company will be performing aerial drone inspections in Aliquippa this week.

DLC said the inspections will be done on poles and equipment on June 4. They will be completed within the next month.

The inspections are designed to better identify issues that may cause outages and better prioritize maintenance projects, DLC said.

The inspections will be done during daylight hours and will not disrupt power in the area.

For more information on the inspections, visit DLC’s website or call 412-393-7100.

