Duquesne Light prepping 1,200-vehicle fleet as major winter storm nears

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Co. says its entire fleet of more than 1,200 vehicles is ready as the region prepares for a major winter storm expected to move through western Pennsylvania this weekend.

Click here for a list of closings and delays.

Click here to track the snow with LIVE RADAR.

Inside one of the utility’s garages in Marshall-Shadeland, crews were busy preparing trucks and equipment, including a mobile command center the company says has become a key tool during severe weather.

“It’s been a game changer for us so far,” said Matt Neistein of Duquesne Light.

>>> City of Pittsburgh outlines plans, prepares for biggest snowfall in years <<<

Utility officials said workers have been outfitting vehicles with snow chains, checking equipment and making sure everything is operating properly ahead of the storm.

“Right now the guys are in the garage getting everything ready for this weekend, putting snow chains on tires, making sure that everything’s working in fine capacity for this weekend,” Neistein said.

While crews prepare, the company is closely monitoring the forecast. Neistein said wind and ice are the biggest concerns during winter storms, though heavy snow can also create problems.

>>> LATEST: What first responders, community crews need from you ahead of major winter storm <<<

Despite receiving requests for assistance from out of state, Duquesne Light said its priority will remain local customers in the Pittsburgh region.

“It’s such a big storm that we’re going to focus on Pittsburgh first and then worry about if we can spare some resources for everyone else, but our customers come first,” Neistein said.

The company said it is meeting with the National Weather Service later for another update as conditions continue to develop.

Click here for how to prepare your house for the incoming snow.

Click here for how to prepare your vehicle for the incoming storm.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group