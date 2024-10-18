East Busway reopens following landslide; further assessments planned

PITTSBURGH — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway has officially reopened after it was closed because of a landslide.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Home in Polish Hill condemned, part of East Busway closed after water main break causes landslide

Part of the busway was closed after the landslide in Polish Hill last week.

PHOTOS: Water main break causes landslide in Polish Hill

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said crews placed 34 concrete barriers and 21 concrete blocks on the 272-foot stretch damaged by the slide on Friday.

It reopened at 5 p.m.

On Thursday, PRT officials said the project had required more than 100 tons of concrete.

The barriers are designed to prevent any other debris from falling onto the busway.

Buses will use the furthest lane from the hillside and the speed limit will be dropped to 25 miles per hour.

Geotechnical assessments and field observations will be used to help PRT determine when things can go back to normal.

Around 12,000 riders use the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. East Busway every weekday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group