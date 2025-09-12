El Burro restaurant delays reopening in North Side as permitting proceeds

PITTSBURGH — Fans of Mexican-American cuisine will need to wait a bit longer to dig in at El Burro in Pittsburgh’s North Side.

The restaurant’s Federal Street location was slated to reopen Friday, almost two years after a devastating fire forced it to close in 2023.

But when Channel 11 crews arrived, they found work still being done on the inside.

A spokesperson confirms the restaurant has filed all necessary documents and is waiting to hear back from the city regarding its occupancy permit. In the meantime, the opening has been delayed.

The spokesperson says a new opening date will be announced later.

