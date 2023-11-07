Election Day 2023: A look at the races to watch

PITTSBURGH — Just hours before Pennsylvanians head to the polls in Tuesday’s general election, The League of Women Voters of Greater Pittsburgh and the Black Political Empowerment Project (B-PEP) gathered Monday night, to encourage a large turnout.

>>> Pennsylvania election 2023: What to know before heading to the polls

“Making your voice heard is up to who? It is up to you,” said Tene Croom, the publicity and public relations chair for the League of Women Voters.

Allegheny County voters will have two major decisions to make: county executive and district attorney.

“I think it’s going to be very close and as with all things in local elections, turnout is going to be really important,” said Pitt Political Science Professor Chris Bonneau.

In the race for county executive, Democrat Sara Innomorato squares off against Republican Joe Rockey.

Bonneau believes Rockey has a chance to overcome the 2-1 margin of registered Democrats to Republicans in Allegheny County.

“If Democratic turnout is down in the city, that makes it much more easy for Rockey to overcome the difference in party advantage. He’s not going to win the city, but if he can hold down the margin in the city and clean up in the suburbs, that’s his path to victory,” Bonneau explained.

In the district attorney race, Democrat Matt Dugan is challenging incumbent Stephen Zappala.

Dugan defeated former Democrat Zappala in the primary but Zappala picked up the Republican nomination, setting the stage for round two.

“If you see Rockey beating Innamorato, that’s bad news for Dugan. I think the two races are going to go hand in hand,” Bonneau said.

Across the region, there are several other races to keep an eye on.

In Beaver County, the incumbent District Attorney, Republican Dave Lozier, is being challenged by Democrat Nate Bible.

In the Washington County DA race, incumbent, Republican Jason Walsh is being challenged by Democrat Christina DeMarco-Breeden.

In Westmoreland County, four candidates are vying for three county commissioner seats.

Three of the candidates are incumbents — two Republicans and one Democrat.

The fourth candidate is also a Democrat.

“More people are affected by local elections than they are by statewide elections, in terms of their day-to-day lives,” Bonneau said.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group