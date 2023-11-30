School bus narrowly misses crashing into house in Murrysville; driver taken to hospital

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a school bus crash in Murrysville Thursday afternoon.

According to Westmoreland County 911, the crash happened near Northlawn Circle at Longview Court at around 3:15 p.m.

Dispatch said the initial report indicted the bus hit a house, but no structural damage has been reported.

Video from Chopper 11 shows the bus nearly touching the garage of a house.

According to Murrysville police, the bus came to a stop while resting against the house and damaged a drain spout. A set of concrete steps from the garage to the front of the house took the brunt of the impact.

Murrysville police said four students were on the bus at the time of the crash and none of them were hurt. The driver was taken to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.

Murrysville police are investigating the crash.

