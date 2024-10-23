Local

ESPN’s SportsCenter will broadcast live from Pitt’s campus on Thursday

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Pitt Football Pittsburgh running back Desmond Reid (0) celebrates with Pittsburgh Raphael Williams Jr., after rushing for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against California Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — ESPN’s SportsCenter will broadcast live from Pitt’s Cathedral of Learning on Thursday ahead of the Panther’s matchup with Syracuse.

The show will start at 2 p.m. and will be co-anchored by Matt Barrie and Dan Mullen. Legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will be in attendance.

The Pitt Band and spirit squads will be featured.

Fans are encouraged to watch the show from the Cathedral lawn.

No. 19 Pitt is seeking its seventh-straight win this season against the Orange, who have one loss against Stanford. Thursday night’s game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Pitt is 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2021 when Kenny Pickett led the team to an ACC Championship.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Driver of Serra Catholic school van had cocaine in his system at time of deadly crash, sources say
  • Man stabbed, killed on Montour Trail was Liquor Enforcement Officer for Pennsylvania State Police
  • Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Point Breeze
  • VIDEO: 2nd worker charged as police continue to investigate abuse allegations at Butler County day care
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read