ESPN’s SportsCenter will broadcast live from Pitt’s campus on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — ESPN’s SportsCenter will broadcast live from Pitt’s Cathedral of Learning on Thursday ahead of the Panther’s matchup with Syracuse.

The show will start at 2 p.m. and will be co-anchored by Matt Barrie and Dan Mullen. Legendary wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald will be in attendance.

The Pitt Band and spirit squads will be featured.

Fans are encouraged to watch the show from the Cathedral lawn.

No. 19 Pitt is seeking its seventh-straight win this season against the Orange, who have one loss against Stanford. Thursday night’s game will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Pitt is 2-0 in conference play for the first time since 2021 when Kenny Pickett led the team to an ACC Championship.

