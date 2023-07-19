Etna borough council passes ban on fur products

ETNA, Pa. — Etna borough council passed a ban on fur products on Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the borough, the ban is the first of its kind in Pennsylvania.

“Most fur products originate from inhumane fur farms that have been linked to the spread of COVID-19, but some fur products originate from animals trapped in the wild.” Tara Czekaj, HSUS Humane Policy Volunteer Leader states. “Furbearers like foxes, weasels, mink, muskrats, otters, and beavers live along Pine Creek and the Allegheny River in Etna. Passing this ordinance is just one way Etna can protect the furbearers in their community.”

Thirteen other cities, the state of California and Israel have all banned sales of fur products.

The borough has not yet given information on how this ban will be enforced.

