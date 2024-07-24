Explainer: What does vetting process for Kamala Harris’ VP pick look like?

WASHINGTON — It’s looking very likely that Vice President Kamala Harris will get her party’s nod at the Democratic National Convention.

NBC News is reporting that Gov. Josh Shapiro is being vetted as a possible running mate for Harris.

Channel 11 talked to Kris Kanthak, an associate professor of political science at Pitt, about what that process looks like.

“The vetting process now means that people are talking to folks who went to college with Josh Shapiro, who were in his law school study group, who lived across the street from him when he was a young lawyer. They are going through everything,” Kanthak explained.

>> Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro endorses Kamala Harris for president

Other candidates reportedly being vetted are North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

