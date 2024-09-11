Falter’s no-hit bit broken up late; Pirates complete season sweep over Marlins

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Bailey Falter carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon at PNC Park.

Falter (8-7) started his outing by striking out the first three batters of the game, setting the tone for the rest of his outing.

The left-hander didn’t allow his first hit of the game until Jonah Bride hit a soft-served single into left field with one out in the seventh. The Pirates (70-76) still recorded an out on the play as Billy Cook fired to third and erased Otto Lopez, who was trying to advance after drawing a leadoff walk.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group