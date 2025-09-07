Fayette County community members call for action, vigilance after 9-year-old’s death

Mourners gathered on Saturday night to remember a 9-year-old girl who was found dead in a river after being reported missing.

The candlelight vigil for Renesmay Eutsey was held in Dunbar Park and was the second vigil in as many days.

Organizers say they gathered not only in Renesmay’s memory, but also as a call to action. They want their community to be more vigilant when it comes to its children and report anything suspicious if they see it.

“I think we’re just coming together as a community because we’re crying out for a change,” one woman told Channel 11. “These children don’t deserve this. Something definitely needs to change with our system.”

Renesmay’s foster parents, Kourtney Eutsey and second, have been charged in her death.

On Sunday, community members are holding a fundraiser along Matthew Drive in Uniontown, raising money to buy a memorial stone for Renesmay and support the needs of her siblings.

