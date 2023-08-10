Fayette County fire department adds rescue boat to help keep people safe on Monongahela River

ADAH, Pa. — Fayette County first responders have a new resource to keep people safe while on the water.

The Adah Volunteer Fire Department recently got a rescue boat, which county officials say will help keep people safe on the Monongahela River.

“Adah, alone, has coverage of the ‘Mon’ for about 10 miles, stretching from Masontown to near Isabelle. This is only the second boat in the whole pool in Fayette County, from Gray’s Landing to Maxwell,” said Adah Volunteer Fire Department Chief L.C. Otto. “Luzerne Township was the first to get a boat in La Belle, which is at the opposite end of the pool, so this will help us fill in the gaps of water rescue coverage.”

The boat has 3D sonar capabilities and can travel through as little as four inches of water. Officials say the boat will be particularly helpful as the population around Adah increases in the summer because of riverfront access.

“Outdoor recreation – especially post-Covid – has increased dramatically, so now you have an advanced risk of incidents while swimming, jet skiing, boating, kayaking and even fishing due to that extra traffic. We’re already responding to incidents where we wouldn’t have been called previously,” Otto said.

The boat will mostly be used to transport patients and medics, tow other boats, transport water pumps and aid in searches. There could be additional uses in the future as the department gets more equipment. And, it won’t only help the Adah Volunteer Fire Department.

“We’re mutual aid, so anybody that needs it – any other fire departments in Fayette or Greene counties – it’s here for us all to use,” Otto said. “We’re talking about starting a river rescue team, because we have people interested in volunteering for water rescue through the department that may not be interested in fire service.”

The boat was purchased with funds from a $25,000 Fayette County Hotel Tax Program grant.

