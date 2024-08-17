Federal funds secured to repair part of major Beaver County road

ROCHESTER, Pa. — Beaver County is getting half a million dollars to repair a major road.

Federal funding will help improve just over a mile of Route 68 in Rochester.

On Thursday, Beaver County Congressman Chris Deluzio talked about why it’s important to get the road fixed.

“Anyone who’s driven on that road knows it’s reached a point of deterioration where it needs a full-depth reconstruction. It’s going to be an expensive undertaking. I’m glad I could help bring home some federal money to get it done,” he said.

PennDOT expects the project will cost $7.5 million. Repairs will get underway during the 2025 construction season.

